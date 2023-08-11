A SPECTACULAR Ariel Atom is set to sell for £25,000 in an auction being staged by Ewbank’s at the British Motor Show next week.
On Sunday, August 20, Send-based Ewbank’s will hold a classic car sale at the show in Farnborough.
Among the highlights of more than 20 cars going under the hammer will be the fabulous Atom.
Fitted with a 2.0-litre Honda turbo-charged engine, the Atom so impressed Jeremy Clarkson that he said of it: “I have never, ever driven anything that accelerates so fast.”
Designed to the very highest specifications, the Atom boasts a steel chassis that ensures rigidity and safety.
The Atom is expected to sell for £18,000 to £25,000.
Other highlights include a 1964 Alvis TE21 Convertible, estimated at £140,000 to £145,000; a 2004 Bentley Continental (£12,000 to £15,000); and a 1981 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 5.7 V8 Automatic (£15,000 to £20,000).
One of the more unusual lots is a genuine Indian auto rickshaw made in Pune.
Fitted out to comply with British road-safety standards, the Bajaj Tuk Tuk is pitched at £3,500 to £4,500.
A 1927 Austin 7 Chummy, in green, carries a pre-sale guide price of £5,000 to £7,000.
It has been stored in a dry barn and comes with a history file.
The Chummy was produced by the Austin Motor Company in the 1920s and 1930s.
At the time it was popular with amateur and professional racing drivers as well as celebrities including Charlie Chaplin.
Andrew Ewbank, partner at Ewbank’s, said: “The British Motor Show is a fabulous event stretching across three days – August 17 to 20 – when we can all celebrate the thrill and passion associated with the best designs and performance seen on our roads.
“Our auction, which starts at 2pm on August 20, will ensure the show comes to a fitting climax with all the excitement of bidding for the best. We hope to see you there.”
Visitors will be able to view the cars across the whole show and register on the day to bid on anything that catches their eye.
If you have something you are interested in selling, Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.