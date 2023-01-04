AFTER a highly successful 2022, Send-based auctioneers Ewbank’s are looking back at some of the highlight lots they sold during the year.
Many classic cars graced the Burnt Common Auction Rooms, including an iconic 1966 Jaguar E-Type which went under the hammer for £57,200 in March.
And in September, a yellow 1960 Austin Healey 3000 Mk 1 fetched £59,800.
The same month, an oil on canvas still life by British artist George Clausen RA (1852-1944) sold for £13,000, including buyer’s fees.
That auction saw an oil painting of a landscape with geese, by British artist Frederick William Jackson, go for £11,050.
In July, a Chinese silver-inlaid bronze figure of a Guanyin, from the Qing dyn-asty in the 19th century, went on sale.Many online and phone bids were made, and the figure sold for £13,650.
Jewellery auctions always generate lots of interest from private and trade buyers all over the world.
And when a stunning Victorian diamond rivière necklace and diamond-star pendant/brooch came to Ewbank’s in June, the saleroom was alive with bids. The necklace sold for £37,700.
In September, an antique pearl and diamond brooch, set with old-cut and rose-cut diamonds, realised £7,540.
A 19th-century double-fusee repeating carriage clock, in a lacquered brass case and signed ‘James McCabe, Royal Exchange, London’ went under the hammer for £14,300 in March.
A sketchbook that belonged to British artist John Glover sold for £10,400 just before Christmas. It contained nearly 50 sketches by Glover of cattle and landscapes.
A timepiece that really stood out in 2022 was a full hunter pocket watch, set with rose-cut diamonds, with blue, black and white enamel in an ornate design around the edge. Signed ‘Courvoisier Frères, Chaux de Fonds, Suisse’, this eye-catching piece made £5,720 in June.
