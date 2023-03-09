A VOLKSWAGEN T2 Dormobile from 1970 is among the highlight lots going under the hammer in the sale of cars, motorbikes and automobilia at Ewbank’s on Friday 31 March.
The classic campervan has an interior that is in excellent condition and largely original, even down to the Grundig radio.
The two bunks in the roof have hardly been used. The kitchen works perfectly, including the original gas stove.
The van sleeps four people – two adults in the rear double bed, and two children in the roof bunks.
Four people can sit around the table, on two buddy seats and the bench seat.
The campervan comes with extensive folders of service history, including the original VW-stamped service booklet.
The vehicle, which has had two previous owners, is valued at £21,000 to £25,000 at the event being staged at Burnt Common in Send.
Other lots on the day include a 1985 four-door 602cc Citroën 2 CV 6 convertible in a striking blue. Its bodywork and interior are in good condition. The car, which comes with some service history, carries a guide price of between £3,000 and £4,000.
A 1996 Jaguar XK8 4.0 automatic with racing green finish and cream leather looks to have the wow factor. With 42,000 miles on the clock, the car – which has had one previous owner – is expected to sell for £2,000 to £5,000.
Also going under the hammer is a penny farthing, with green-painted steel frame and a leather saddle. It is 150cm high and has a display stand, and is set to realise between £500 and £1,000.
Another delightful lot is a pedal car with alloy wheels and a Bugatti nameplate on the front. The pedal car is valued at £500 to £1,000.
Ewbank's can be telephoned on 01483 223101 or emailed at [email protected] Live internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.