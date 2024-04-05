A language barrier was overcome by using interpreters. CAW helped her to claim the benefits she was entitled to and stopped the deductions. CAW negotiated with her energy supplier to reduce the deductions from the money she put into her pre-payment meter; supported her applications for disability benefits, including appeals to tribunals; helped her to apply to charities for the white goods she needed, as well as fuel and food vouchers; and helped her find a debt solution (bankruptcy). This has taken 18 months so far, and CAW’s support continues.