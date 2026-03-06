Supporters of Christian Aid Week can get together at Woking United Reformed Church on White Rose Lane on Saturday (14 March).
There will be a watch party for a livestream of the 2026 Changemakers Conference, which is being held at St John’s Church, Waterloo, London.
The annual event is a chance for supporters to hear about the results from Christian Aid Week 2025, find out about the stories behind this year’s appeal and meet up with other supporters and Christian Aid staff.
Newcomers are also welcome, to find out more about the charity which works with some of the most vulnerable communities around the world, as well as fundraising, and campaigning on global issues including climate justice and debt.
Christian Aid church engagement and fundraising officer Anitha Santharaj said: “The conference is a chance to encourage and inspire local people and churches who so faithfully support Christian Aid’s work.
“It’s also a great opportunity for newer supporters to find out a bit more about how they can give, act, and pray during the year.
“As well as meeting and sharing ideas with others, the conference will be an opportunity to hear about Christian Aid Week and the stories of people and partners in Kenya which will be the focus of this year’s appeal.
“We will hear from Patrick Watt, Christian Aid’s CEO, as well as other staff, who will talk about how people can get involved with fundraising.
“This is open to anyone and we look forward to seeing lots of people who’d like to find out more about what we do.”
The watch party is taking place from 10.30am-2pm and people can register either to attend the watch party or view online from home at christianaid.org.uk
