St Dunstan's Church in Woking raised more than £5,000 for local and other charities at its Christmas fair.
The beneficiaries included Halo Trust, Citizens Advice Woking, Woking Family Contact Centre and The Catholic Worker Farm.
Organiser Lara Pereira said: “With lots of people taking part in raffles and games and buying gifts, it was a great social gathering, a real joyous occasion.
“The atmosphere was fabulous and the feedback has been amazing.”
Mark Potter added: “An olive wood crib was raffled.
“The crib was made by people in the Holy Land, usually by Palestinians living in the West Bank.
“Olive wood carvings, like the crib and its figures, are a source of income for the people.
“The money raised from that raffle will go to the Friends of the Holy Land, a registered charity based in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.
“The funds raised by the other stalls and raffles and the grand draw at the Christmas fair all went to the other charities.”