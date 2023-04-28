CHOBHAM Business Club held a fundraising dinner for Woking Mayor Cllr Saj Hussain at the Blue India restaurant in Chobham to support his mayoral charity LinkAble.
LinkAble is a charity that supports children and adults with learning disabilities in Woking and across Surrey, and Cllr Hussain has been keen to promote their work during his time as mayor.
“Cllr Hussain told us he chose LinkAble, as he knows from personal experience how difficult it is for people with learning difficulties,” said Tricia Matthews, the business club president.
“He explained the work the charity does, offering people activities and experiences they may otherwise struggle to access, and giving them the opportunity to build confidence and develop their social skills in a safe environment, so that they have a better quality of life.
“The evening was a big success, the food was excellent and I presented a cheque to the Mayor for LinkAble in the sum of £300 raised at the dinner by the members and guests of Chobham Business Club.”