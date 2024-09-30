A selection of 30 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Herbert Wells in Woking during its 12-day beer festival.
The Wetherspoons pub in Chertsey Road will host the festival from Wednesday 9 October to Sunday 20 October inclusive.
International beers are Red Racer Session (Canada), Dinner Ale (New Zealand), Orihime Pale Ale (Japan), and Who Dat and All Dog Alert (US).
The festival line-up also includes Born to be Mild, Sun Lounger, Mango in the Night, Sapphire Spoon, Banoffee Pie Golden Ale and The Gloaming.
Also among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers. The beers will cost £2.49 a pint.
Pub manager Gary Hollis said: “The festival allows us to showcase a selection of superb beers, all at great prices.
“The festival will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.
The Herbert Wells is also celebrating being listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025.
Local branch members chose the pub after regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.
A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Herbert Wells deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2025. It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”
Gary added: “I am delighted that The Herbert Wells has been recognised for the quality of its real ales. Staff work hard to ensure that the real ales are kept in first-class condition at all times.”