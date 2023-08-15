A CHARITY has paid tribute to Jeremy Hunt’s brother Charlie, who has died of a rare cancer.
South West Surrey MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer Mr Hunt ran the London marathon with his brother.
Charlie died peacefully on August 2 from synovial sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.
Alongside family and friends, Charlie, who was a Sarcoma UK supporter and champion, raised almost £140,000 in aid of the charity.
Richard Davidson, chief executive of Sarcoma UK, said: “Charlie was a lovely man and a tireless fundraiser. Since being diagnosed with sarcoma cancer three years ago, he has done so much to shine a light on the urgent need for early diagnosis and to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of this less common, but devastating form of cancer.
“We hope Charlie’s legacy will encourage thousands of others to seek information, advice, and support.
“It is critical that healthcare professionals gain a better understanding of sarcoma to improve diagnosis and treatment for the disease.”