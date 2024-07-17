A Surrey-based charity is feeling hopeful about supporting victims of cuckooing after the King’s Speech.
Cuckooing sees gangs manipulate vulnerable individuals and take control of their homes to use them for criminal activity like drug distribution or sex trafficking.
Catalyst Support has a specialist outreach programme that supports people in Surrey who are affected by or are at risk of cuckooing. However, it is not yet recognised as a standalone crime.
King Charles said: “Legislation will be brought forward to strengthen community policing, give the police greater powers to deal with anti-social behaviour and strengthen support for victims.”
The charity hopes the reference to strengthened community policing will be positive news for victims of cuckooing.
Catalyst will continue to support campaigns to amend the Criminal Justice Bill, not directly mentioned in the speech. The legislation would make cuckooing a standalone offence, punishable by up to five years in prison.