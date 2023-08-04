‘Phenomenal’ is the only way to describe the attendances Brookwood Cemetery Society is currently receiving for the monthly themed walks which regularly attract around 70 people on the first Sunday of the month. Many visitors have become regulars.
Advance bookings for John Clarke’s railway walk for August proved so popular that a second one for October was quickly arranged – and reached capacity within an hour.
John will be back next year for those who were unable to book a place.
The beauty and history of the cemetery is something its devotees are already well aware of, and now, thanks to brilliant guides, walk themes and an efficient booking system, it is proving to be a must for the wider public.
September’s walks on the 3rd start at 1pm and include the role symbolism plays in memorials and a walk on geology.
Walks get booked quickly because of the success of the online booking system, and numbers are kept at 15 to 20 per walk.
On October 1 at 1pm a walk exploring the many marked and unmarked reburials from the mid-19th century to today is the theme.
What the Dickens is a new walk featuring notable people and places linked to the renowned 19th-century author, Charles Dickens.
With places booking up fast, it is essential to book your place either at [email protected] or call 07714 289375.
A donation of £5 per person is requested, to include refreshments.