THE Government’s decision to restrict the Winter Fuel Payment to pensioners on low incomes has left millions fearing the onset of winter. Here, Citizens Advice Woking explains how you could still receive the allowance if you are eligible for pension credit.
If you are one of the many pensioners who have lost their Winter Fuel payment this year, you may be very worried about keeping warm this winter and about the cost of your energy.
There is help available in the form of Pension Credit. But you need to act now.
If you are eligible, Pension Credit will ensure you get the Winter Fuel Allowance.
Pension Credit is extra money for people over state pension age who are on a low income. It brings your weekly income up to a minimum amount.
When you apply for Pension Credit your income is calculated. If you have a partner, your income is calculated together. If you are single, your weekly income will be topped up to £218.15, and if you have a partner the joint income will be £332.95.
Pension Credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges, council tax costs, energy bills, health costs and a free TV licence for those over 75.
For the Winter Fuel Payment, you must have been receiving a means tested benefit between 16 to 22 September 2024.
However, if you are a pensioner, it’s not too late. You can get Pension Credit even if you have other income, savings or own your own home.
Pension Credit is not awarded automatically. You need to apply for it.
You can start your application up to four months before you reach state pension age.
You can apply any time after you reach state pension age but your application can only be backdated by three months. You must apply for Pension Credit by 21 December 2024 and request backdating for three months to get the Winter Fuel Payment.
It may take up to nine weeks to be processed. Use this calculator to check if you are eligible: www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator.
You can make the claim online at www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim, by telephone on 0800 99 1234 or by post to The Pension Service 8, Post Handling Site B, Wolverhampton WV99 1AN, or contact Citizens Advice at www.citizensadvice.org.uk