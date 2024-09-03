Summer has changed to autumn but people are being urged to take caution after a fire broke out on a nature reserve.
Chobham Common was set ablaze on Sunday, September 1 after several days of no significant rain and warmer conditions meant the area was dry enough for a fire to take hold.
The fire was spotted early according to the Thames Basin Heaths Partnership and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service contained it.
Chobham Commons Preservation Committee said: “About two acres of heather were destroyed, some distance from the nearest path – which suggests the cause was arson.
“Well done Surrey Fire and Rescue Service for sending a fire engine, two Land Rover tenders and a Unimog wildfire vehicle. Thanks to the model aircraft flyers who called the fire brigade and gave accurate details on the emergency access to be used.”
The committee also warned people not to throw cigarette butts into the undergrowth and to think twice about using a barbecue or lighting a campfire on the site.
Cllr Richard Tear for Bagshot, Windlesham and Chobham, commented: "This could have been so much more serious had it not been for the swift actions of Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
“Thankfully this summer we have not seen many wildfires across the county, as compared to previous years. This serves as a poignant reminder to be careful on the heath.”
If you need to report a fire or an incident that needs emergency services. Use the free what3words app on your phone.