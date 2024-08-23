Pets will no longer be an easy target for criminal profiteers following the introduction of the Pet Abduction Act, according to a leading UK animal charity.
Cats Protection says the new law – which came into force on 24 August – will for the first time recognise pet theft as a specific crime and take into account the pain, stress and fear suffered by stolen cats and dogs and their owners.
Annabel Berdy, senior advocacy and government relations officer for Cats Protection, said: “We know pets are being stolen – either for onward sale or to be forced into a life producing offspring for sale.
“It must be terrifying for a pet which has known nothing but love and care in a family home to be snatched by criminals who have no interest in their welfare.
“This new law will recognise the ongoing pain and stress suffered by stolen animals and their owners.
“For many of us, pets are part of our family and for them to be stolen without a trace is a horrendous experience. Some people may never find out what happened to their much-loved pet. We hope this new law will deter criminals and give owners confidence that their pets are protected.
“Under the new law, police must record pet theft as a specific crime. Until now, stolen animals have been recorded as theft of property, in the same category as a mobile phone or a bike, and clearly that is not how we view our pets.
“By recording it as a specific crime, we will be able to identify the animals and breeds most at risk, and the areas where pets are being targeted. The underground trade in stolen pets has been allowed to flourish for too long, and finally this new law will help us begin to stamp it out once and for all.”