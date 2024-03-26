Cancer patients were treated to a free skincare and make-up workshop at Frimley Park Hospital.
Yesterday Frimley Park Hospital hosted a Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) free make-up workshop for people living with cancer
The workshop was run by beauty experts and volunteers Sarah, Beth and Fiona from the LGFB charity.
The team led a workshop for 10 women with varying types and stages of cancer, guiding them all through skincare, make-up products and application.
The team were particularly focused on navigating cancer treatment side effects as cancer treatments can cause dryness, redness, hair loss and skin sensitivity.
One of the attendees was Kay from Windlesham who was diagnosed with lung cancer in August last year. She said: “I didn’t think about my cancer or situation – it was like being taught from one girlfriend to another”.
Frimley Health’s Macmillan cancer support teams host monthly LGFB workshops in Frimley for anyone who has been diagnosed or is receiving treatment for cancer.