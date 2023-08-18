A GOLDEN wedding anniversary is one thing, but one man has almost reached the big 50 at work.
Roger Shippard, who will be turning 74 in September, has been working for Woking-based DW Burns Plumbers Merchants & Showroom for an incredible 48 years.
His commitment to the company has recently been celebrated as he is officially DW Burns’ longest-serving employee.
Roger began his career with DW Burns as a buyer, gradually advancing to the position of assistant manager.
Currently serving as the storeman, Roger has a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge have been invaluable to the company.
“I’ve stayed with DW Burns for so long because I’ve found not just colleagues but great friends here, and I take immense pride in being part of a company that puts its staff and customers first,” said Roger.
Tim Doyle, regional director at DW Burns, said: “We would like to thank Roger for his dedication and unwavering commitment to his work.
“He has become a beloved figure among our customers and his years of experience and expertise make him an invaluable asset to our team.
“We are fortunate to have had him as part of the DW Burns family for the past 48 years.”