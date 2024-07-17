Jobseekers in Surrey and North-East Hampshire aged over 16 will benefit from a new programme.
The programme is being delivered in partnership with Surrey Choices, Richmond Fellowship, Get Set UK, Surrey Welfare Rights Unit and Citizens Advice.
Work Wise is aimed at jobseekers aged over 16 who struggle to get into work due to health issues or disability and is designed to empower and bolster the local workforce whilst providing support and resources.
Once registered jobseekers are paired with a dedicated employment specialist who will work with them to identify their skills, assist in finding job opportunities, and support those already employed to stay in work.
The council will also work with suitable businesses and employers to help deliver the programme.
They will identify roles that complement the needs of those looking for work, matching jobseekers to fill skills gaps and providing training and advice to develop inclusive employee support services.
“Making job opportunities accessible to everyone is very important to us,” said SCC’s cabinet member for heath and wellbeing and public health.
“However, we know that people with disabilities or health challenges often face big challenges when trying to find work, so I’m delighted we are launching this initiative, providing vital employment support for those who need it most.
“Work Wise marks a significant step forward in improving job opportunities and breaking down barriers, empowering residents whilst helping to reduce unemployment rates, and fostering successful futures in our communities across Surrey so that no one is left behind.”