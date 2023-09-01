Victoria Place is set to welcome the first Surrey store opened by Søstrene Grene, the international homewares chain.
It will be at Unit 9, Henry Plaza, with Marks & Spencer, Moss Bros and Boots as neighbours.
Søstrene Grene, a Danish retailer with more than 275 stores worldwide, will launch the 4,673 square feet store later this year.
Customers can expect soft furnishings, kitchen products, furniture, gifts, hobby and craft items, seasonal decorations and children’s toys as part of the brand’s affordable, Scandi-inspired homewares.
Søstrene Grene aims to enrich everyday life by sharing the Danish notion of “hygge” – a special state of contentment, warmth and belonging – whilst also introducing customers to a unique shopping experience with its signature labyrinth store layout, subdued lighting and classical music.
The family-owned retailer aims to create a wonderful world where finds can be made and creativity is encouraged.
Mikkel Grene, chief executive and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We are really looking forward to opening our first Surrey store in Woking later this year, with some further exciting launches in the pipeline for 2023.”
UK joint venture partners Norma Jacob and Richard Power run Søstrene Grene stores across Southern England and are looking forward to making their Surrey debut.
Norma said: “We’re very excited to be opening our next store in the heart of Woking. Victoria Place is a brilliant location and we’re sure that Søstrene Grene will make a great addition to the retail offering available.”