The return of Woking’s Voluntary Sector Fair saw hundreds of visitors flock to the Leisure Centre to discover what support and volunteering opportunities are available in the borough.
Now in its third year, this year’s event was the biggest yet with more than 80 local organisations and community groups represented.
The fair provides visitors with the chance to speak to experienced volunteers about the benefits of voluntary work, while also learning about what health and wellbeing support they can access locally.
The fair originally started as a networking event for the voluntary sector to promote collaboration and co-ordination.
Blair, manager at Andy’s Man Club, said: “We can signpost to each other and that is key. We need more events like this.”
Harry, from Mentell, said: “It’s really important for us to be here to network with others.”
Cllr Will Forster, the council’s portfolio holder for the voluntary sector, said: “Woking has a thriving voluntary sector and many incredible volunteers who help make our borough the caring and inclusive place that it is.
‘‘Despite the council’s difficult financial situation, we remain committed to supporting and promoting the voluntary sector and the Voluntary Sector Fair is a good example of this.
‘‘Thank you to all stallholders and visitors. Once again, it’s been a really productive event and I hope it leads to lots of really positive and rewarding opportunities and experiences for everyone.”
Some 95 per cent of visitors to the Voluntary Sector Fair said they would recommend the event due to the “great variety” of stalls and the “very welcoming and knowledgeable” staff and volunteers.
One visitor, Paul Whitnall from Woking, won a family ticket to see Peter Pan starring Anton Du Beke and Paul Chuckle at the New Victoria Theatre, which was donated by ATG to celebrate Woking’s voluntary sector.
If you would like more information about the Voluntary Sector Fair and to register your interest in the event next year, email [email protected]