Starting in The Glades of Remembrance, we were shown some notable graves which included that of FFE Yeo-Thomas, a British agent known to the Gestapo as The White Rabbit; the husband of a woman thought to be Jack the Ripper’s first victim; paupers’ graves, now mere humps in the lush green grass; those of some of the founders of The London and South Western Railway Orphanage, in Woking; and many more, each accompanied by a story about that person.