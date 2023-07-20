A COMPACT garden based around a small pond has won top prize in Chobham’s annual floral displays contest for the second year running.
Brian Sale again impressed with his layout in Elm Drive, winning the Chobham Agricultural and Horticultural Society’s competition.
The Horse and Groom micropub in High Street, run by Rob and Andrea Belcher, won the hanging baskets section with a magnificent display of pink and white petunias.
Karen West of Pennypot Lane was placed second and John Barnes got another prize in third place.
Mary Chisholm of Philpot Lane was highly commended.
A window box entered by Ann Nuttall of Delta Road took top prize in the tub, urn of freestanding container section, with Carol Broadley of Sandpit Hall Road coming second and Brian Sale third.
The Horse and Groom’s entry was very highly commended, and Diana Young of Windsor Road was highly commended.
The prize money and trophies will be presented at the 2023 Chobham Show in the village hall on Saturday, September 16.
This year’s show features a new trophy for the most points in the honey classes and two new classes – a pair of beeswax candles and one piece of beeswax.
Show schedules and entry forms are now available in village shops and businesses.