Ten-year-old Woking boy Noah Keel is on a mission to honour his late best friend, Callum, by hiking up the highest peaks across England, Scotland, Wales and Germany.
Funds raised during the “Noah’s 4 in 2024” challenge will go to Shooting Star Children's Hospices, where Callum spent time before he died, and the Brain Tumour Charity.
Noah, who goes to Barnsbury Primary School, completed Scafell Pike in June, along with his parents and his five-year-old brother, as well as Ben Nevis. He now has Snowdon in his sights to conquer at the end of this month (July) and Mount Brocken, the highest peak in Northern Germany, in August.
His fundraising feat was sparked by an article in Science + Nature magazine about a boy with a brain tumour who raised money for charities.
Noah said: “It reminded me of what Callum had and I thought, ‘I want to do something like this to help’.
“Callum was a very smart friend. He loved maths. He and I would talk about square roots when we would talk about multiplying and dividing.
“He was amazing at it and was nicknamed the human calculator.
“Some people don’t always get a perfect life. Do what you can to try and help them."
Callum's family said, “We are so grateful to Noah and his whole family.
“He is an incredible young man. The depth of caring is shown through his desire to turn grief into something constructive that can help others in similar situations.”
Noah is also growing his hair to donate it to be made into a wig for a person with cancer.
His dad, Phil, who has been supporting his journey through the logistics and emotional challenges, said: “I am incredibly proud of him and lost for words.”