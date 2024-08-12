Blood tests are now available at the Community Diagnostic Centre at Woking Community Hospital (WCH) for all patients aged five and over.
If your GP has requested a blood test for you, an appointment can be booked online. Make sure to select ‘Woking Community Hospital’. For children between 5 to 16 years, select ‘Woking Paediatric Clinic’.
If you are unsure, there is a note about which one you need to pick. Then select the earliest and most convenient appointment for yourself. Changing or cancelling an appointment can also be done online.
Temporary car parking arrangements remain at WCH as the diagnostic centre is developed. During the construction, services based at the hospital will run as normal. However, on-site parking is significantly reduced and alternative parking options have been arranged.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/WCH-Parking-Arrangements. Appointments can be made at: https://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/bloodtests