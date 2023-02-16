FEW artists stand the test of time better than Belinda Carlisle, who brings her Decades Tour to G Live in Guildford on Tuesday next week, 21 February.
She continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the music business, the singer-songwriter combining gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics.
The former singer with the Go-Gos will perform all her hit numbers, with a rich back catalogue to draw upon including Leave A Light On, Circles In The Sand and Heaven Is A Place On Earth.
For anyone needing further persuasion to go to this nostalgic show, Belinda will be joined by The Christians (Harvest For The World, Hooverville, Ideal World) as support act.