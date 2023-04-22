BBC nature presenter, author and wildlife ranger Ajay Tegala and singer Anthony Harris bring their show A Year of Birdsong and Bird Songs to the Electric Theatre in Guildford on Sunday 30 April.
With costumes, choreography and a cacophony of calls, birds are nature’s performers, leading dramatic and theatrical lives, and Ajay tells their stories.
Between his tales, sounds and footage, Anthony warbles his way from classical to opera, folk to pop, choral to show tunes, in celebration of skylarks, nightingales, woodpeckers, owls, geese and even an ugly duckling.
“We’re both so excited to bring our show to the Electric Theatre for its second ever performance”, says Surrey-born Ajay, who works as a National Trust ranger.
“The show puts the audiences to the test in a fun way, giving knowing nods when they hear the sounds of the familiar birdsong, and a sense of ‘Oh that’s what it is!’ when they discover some of the lesser known calls,” said Ajay.
From his time conserving rare British wildlife, and working on BBC Springwatch and Winterwatch, Ajay has had many weird and wonderful encounters of the feathered kind. Paired with Anthony’s singing - and love for encouraging audience participation - their show will have audiences tapping their feet, listening, learning and larking around!
Stepping through the seasons, A Year of Birdsong and Bird Songs navigates the wintry cold landscapes in to the bustling dawn chorus of spring, as Ajay shares his unique footage.
A Year of Birdsong and Bird Songs comes to Guildford’s Electric Theatre on Sunday 30 April at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at: https://electric.theatre/shows/year-birdsong-bird-songs/