A West Byfleet company behind installations at the Tower of London, Sydney Opera House, Bank of England and British Library has won two awards at the Family Business Awards 2026.
Sesame Access was named Manufacturing Family Business of the Year 2026 and was runner-up in the Societal Impact Family Business of the Year category.
The awards come as the company approaches its 30th anniversary, marking its growth from a small workshop in Staines to more than 400 installed platform lifts worldwide.
Sesame Access manufactures innovative accessibility solutions for heritage, commercial and residential buildings. Founded in 1996 by hydraulic engineer Charlie Lyons, the company specialises in concealed and retractable platform lifts that provide step-free access while preserving the appearance and character of historic buildings.
In nearly three decades of operation, Sesame Access has never had listed building consent refused for any of its systems - a rare record in heritage construction and a key factor in its adoption across sensitive and listed sites.
The judges recognised the company’s manufacturing capability and its role in enabling step-free access in historic and architecturally significant buildings.
Commercial director of Sesame Access, Alison Lyons, said: "These awards mean so much to our family and everyone who has been part of the Sesame journey over the last 30 years.
"What started as an idea in my Dad’s shed in Staines has grown into a business whose solutions can be found in some of the world's most famous and historic buildings. To be recognised nationally for both our manufacturing excellence and our social impact is incredibly rewarding.
"My father believed that accessibility and heritage preservation could go hand in hand. This recognition is a testament to his vision, the dedication of our team and the values that continue to drive our business today."
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