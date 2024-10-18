You can’t beat an inspiring family walk during the autumn half-term break so children can let off steam and get close to nature.
To discover new ideas for family walks, try Surrey Wildlife Trust (surreywildlifetrust.org) and Surrey County Council (https://tinyurl.com/wmf9k4u4). However, if you are looking for something more structured to keep young ones occupied and amused, local organisations are offering a variety of activities.
Halloween and autumnal changes in the natural world are always two dominant themes at this time of year. The Lightbox Gallery and Museum will reflect in its family day next Wednesday, October 30. It promises a day full of activities and play, with three gallery exhibitions that will inspire visitors of all ages by provoking explorations of colour.
As well as fun creative activities in the Education Studio where families can drop in between 10.30am-12.30pm or 2-4pm to make Halloween themed cones, designed to hold trick or treat sweets.
The Lightbox’s flagship exhibition in the main gallery until November 3 is Henry Moore in Colour. Although best-known as one of the most influential and innovative sculptors of the modern era. He was also a remarkably talented and prolific draughtsman, producing nearly 7,500 drawings over seven decades.
There is also a solo exhibition by Robin-Lee Hall, an award-winning artist and past president of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters.
Nearly 30 of her works are on display, including paintings, etchings and drawings with subjects ranging from intensely observed characterful portraits to colour infused still life paintings and intimate little landscapes.
Next Thursday, October 31, The Lightbox is running a workshop where ages 5-10 will create a 3D shadow picture by layering materials. It costs £15 per child (with free entry for an accompanying adult), details and booking at thelightbox.org.uk.
The Lightbox operates “Pay What You Wish” entry to all its gallery spaces on Wednesdays from 10.30am–12.30pm, with no minimum donation. At other times entry is with a £12.50 day pass, but is free to under-18s.
Surrey History Centre is offering free drop-in craft activities under the banner “Out of this world!” next Tuesday to Thursday ( October 29-31). Activities for children will include making an alien mask, creating their own UFO, and a “spot the Martian” game.
It is open from 9.30am to 5pm and the building is buggy friendly and baby change facilities are available.
St Andrew’s Church at Goldsworth Park Centre is holding a Light Party next Thursday, October 31 for ages 4-10 with an accompanying adult. The free event includes games, crafts and food. Free spaces should be booked by Tuesday at: tinyurl.com/standrewsgwplight24.
RHS Garden Wisley has a “wicked programme” of events from Saturday, October 26 until Sunday, November 3. It says: “Little monsters can get stuck into creepy crafts, tricky trails, and animal encounters for a spookily good time. Families can go on a Wicked Plant Trail to spot ingredients for a witch's potion and learn about toxic flowers and freaky fungi.”
Wisley’s CLORE Learning Centre will be hosting “spooky” craft sessions and youngsters can come face-to-face with insects and reptiles during bookable sessions from ZooLab. For more information, visit: rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley/whats-on/half-term.