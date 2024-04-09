It reads: “I am an original 617 Squadron member and in fact dropped the Barnes Wallis bomb which breached the ‘Eder’ dam – so you have a useful signature – if nothing else. I am not able to supply you with a photo-copy of the ‘HUNGARIA’ menu [a menu from the celebratory dinner hosted by A.V. Roe & Co. Ltd. at the Hungaria Restaurant, Regent Street, London on 22 June 1943].