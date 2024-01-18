Ewbank's are gearing up for their sales of contemporary art, editions and modern British pictures, and interiors and modern design, which take place at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Thursday (January 25, 2024).
Viewing begins tomorrow (Monday, January 22, 2024).
Both auctions will be held online and in the room. They are open to bidders from all over the world. The sales will be streamed live.
Highlights of the auction of contemporary art, editions and modern British pictures are:
* An oil on board titled Turkey Junkanoo, by Bahamian artist Amos Ferguson, signed and dated 1987. This distinctive piece is expected to sell for £1,500 to £2,500. Ferguson’s paintings often depicted scenes from his Bahamian heritage, such as fishermen hauling in nets, couples dancing junkanoo, and lively market stalls. He also loved to paint Bible stories, his interpretations both whimsical and deeply spiritual. His use of flat planes, bold outlines and simplified forms gave his work a unique charm, earning him the nickname “the Picasso of Nassau”. His art gained international acclaim in the 1980s, and his paintings can now be found in museums and collections around the world.
* An embroidered cotton handkerchief by British artist Tracey Emin, with wording “Be faithful to your dreams”. Dated 1999, published by Momart, London, it comes in its original box. The lot has been valued at £500 to £800. Emin is a leading figure of the Young British Artists movement. She is known for her unflinchingly honest and often provocative work that delves into personal experiences of love, loss and sexuality. Her chosen media are just as diverse as her subject matter, ranging from neon signs and embroidery to video installations and even her own unmade bed. Despite the controversy her work sometimes stirs, Emin is widely respected for her raw emotional honesty and her willingness to tackle taboo subjects.
* An oil on canvas, by British artist John Miller, of a figure on a beach, inscribed and dated 1990, on stretcher, 56cm by 76cm. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £400 to £600 – all proceeds of this lot will go to the RSPCA. Miller’s paintings are often characterised by their luminous skies, tranquil seas and golden sands. He often depicted empty beaches, with the occasional figure dwarfed by the vastness of the landscape. His work conveys a sense of peace and serenity, inviting the viewer to step into a world of pure escapism. His paintings have become increasingly popular in recent years. His work can now be found in major museums and collections around the world. He is considered one of the most important British landscape painters of the 20th century and his legacy continues to inspire artists and art lovers alike.
More than 100 lots feature in the auction of interiors and modern design. Highlights include:
* A Borghese Gabriel sofa in green, by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance. It is estimated to sell for £2,500 to £3,500. Duchaufour- Lawrance is a French designer whose work seamlessly blends the boundaries between interior design and product creation. His work has garnered international acclaim. He continues to push creative boundaries, constantly experimenting with new forms and materials while staying true to his signature style. Whether designing a grand piano for Steinway & Sons or a sculptural chair for daily use, he imbues his creations with a sense of poetry and soul, transforming everyday spaces into sanctuaries of refined living.
* A sculpture titled Romeo e Giulietta by Spanish artist Miguel Ortiz Berrocal. It has been valued at £1,200 to £1,800. Berrocal is known for his ingenious and playful puzzle sculptures. These works, often figurative, can be disassembled into numerous abstract geometric shapes, blurring the lines between figuration and abstraction. Berrocal’s sculptures are not merely puzzles; they are intricate commentaries on the human condition, exploring themes of unity, fragmentation and the interconnectedness of all things. There are seven more lots in this auction by the artist.
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions so please get in touch with the team on 01483 223101 or by emailing [email protected]
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Mondays to Fridays. For jewellery valuations, contact Ewbank’s for an appointment with one of their gemmologists.