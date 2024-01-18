* An oil on canvas, by British artist John Miller, of a figure on a beach, inscribed and dated 1990, on stretcher, 56cm by 76cm. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £400 to £600 – all proceeds of this lot will go to the RSPCA. Miller’s paintings are often characterised by their luminous skies, tranquil seas and golden sands. He often depicted empty beaches, with the occasional figure dwarfed by the vastness of the landscape. His work conveys a sense of peace and serenity, inviting the viewer to step into a world of pure escapism. His paintings have become increasingly popular in recent years. His work can now be found in major museums and collections around the world. He is considered one of the most important British landscape painters of the 20th century and his legacy continues to inspire artists and art lovers alike.