Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is looking for people passionate about healthcare.
People can apply to be a governor at the Trust with seats open for election to the public. Governors play a vital role in the effectiveness of the Trust.
They hold the Board to account on performance, and ensure the views of people who use services, their carers and families and those who live locally are represented. There are eight spots available.
Public meetings are held four times a year and governor duties include:
- Appointing or removing the chair and non-executive directors
- Approving the appointment of the chief executive
- Representing the interests of members and the public at large
- Appointing the Trust’s auditors and receiving audit reports
- Scrutinising the Trust’s annual plans
To nominate yourself, you must be a member of the Trust (membership is free). More information online at: https://www.sabp.nhs.uk/.