Calling all fashionistas and vintage enthusiasts! Ewbank's is thrilled to announce its first vintage fashion auction of the year on Friday, 31 January.
This highly anticipated sale promises a treasure trove of coveted pieces from the world's most prestigious fashion houses. Prepare to be dazzled by iconic designs from Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci and many more.
This online and in-person auction allows you to participate in the excitement from anywhere, competing for these one-of-a-kind pieces.
Don't miss your chance to preview these stunning garments! Viewing will be available from Tuesday 28 January until auction day. Browse the online catalogue at ewbanks.co.uk to discover the full breadth of this exquisite collection.
Highlights of this auction include:
A Chanel mini flap bag: this special-edition piece, made of luxurious black quilted lambskin, comes with its original box, dust bag, and all the paperwork, including the receipt from Harrods. It boasts striking matte gold hardware and a unique poker-chip charm chain strap. The bag is fitted with a serial chip linked to Chanel's microchip system, guaranteeing its authenticity. Chanel, a name synonymous with high fashion and timeless elegance, is famous for its iconic quilted handbags. This particular piece is expected to fetch between £3,200 and £3,500.
A rare Louis Vuitton monogrammed canvas and leather trunk, designed as a stylish storage solution for eight watches. This unisex "Coffret Trunk" features the brand's iconic monogram canvas, complemented by leather trim and gold-coloured hardware. The trunk comes complete with its dust bag and two keys, adding to its collectability. This sought-after piece from the renowned luxury brand has been valued at £2,500 to £3,500.
An elegant vintage Cartier handbag, crafted from exotic black crocodile leather. This A-framed, rigid handbag features sophisticated gold-coloured hardware (testing as silver) and is lined with supple kid leather. The interior offers a single main compartment with two convenient side pockets. This exquisite piece comes complete with two detachable metal chain straps, offering versatile styling options. It carries a pre-sale guide price of £350 to £400.
A vibrant Hermès silk scarf, titled "Legende Kuna Peuple de Panama": this exquisite scarf showcases a captivating design in shades of green and pale blue, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Kuna people of Panama. Hermès, a renowned French luxury goods manufacturer established in 1837, is celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and iconic silk scarves, each a work of art in its own right. This particular scarf exemplifies the brand's dedication to quality and artistic expression and has been valued at £100 to £120.
For valuations, get in touch with the team at Ewbank’s, call 01483 223101 or email [email protected].
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday no need for appointments; for jewellery contact us for an appointment with one of our gemmologists.
