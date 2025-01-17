A Chanel mini flap bag: this special-edition piece, made of luxurious black quilted lambskin, comes with its original box, dust bag, and all the paperwork, including the receipt from Harrods. It boasts striking matte gold hardware and a unique poker-chip charm chain strap. The bag is fitted with a serial chip linked to Chanel's microchip system, guaranteeing its authenticity. Chanel, a name synonymous with high fashion and timeless elegance, is famous for its iconic quilted handbags. This particular piece is expected to fetch between £3,200 and £3,500.