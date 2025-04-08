Three rare vintage Marvel comics which introduced the X-Men, Iron Man, and Wolverine for the first time are set reach £13,000 at auction.

The graphic novels are set to go under the hammer at antiques and fine arts auctioneers, Ewbank’s Auctions, in Woking, Surrey.

The X-Men No. 1 was the first time any fan would have seen Stan Lee's X-Men, Professor X and Magneto. The US Cents edition, published in 1963, carries a storyline that includes Cyclops, Jean Grey aka Marvel girl, Iceman, Angel Beast and Professor X, as well as Magneto. It has a sale guide of £4,000-5,000.
The comics, first published in the 60s and 70s, reveal for the first time some of Marvel's most beloved superheroes.

Ewbank’s comics specialist Thomas Francis-Duma said: “Each of these is an all-time classic Marvel first issue and a cornerstone of any Marvel collection."

The graphic novels include a 1963 first edition 'X-Men No. 1' which was the first time any fan would have seen Stan Lee’s X-Men, Professor X and Magneto.

Tales of Suspense issue No. 39, dating to 1963, features the first appearance and origin of Iron Man.
The first edition comic carries a storyline that includes Cyclops, Jean Grey aka Marvel girl, Iceman, Angel Beast and Professor X, as well as Magneto and is expected to sell for around £5,000.

The other two comics include 'Tales of Suspense issue No. 39', dating to 1963, whose cover features the first appearance and origin of Iron Man and and 'Incredible Hulk No. 181', dating to November 1974, which reveals Wolverine.

Incredible Hulk No. 181, dating to November 1974, reveals Wolverine.
They are estimated at auction to sell for a combined total of around £8,000.

All comics go on sale on on April 9 and come complete with without missing pages, cut coupons, or missing value stamps.