Woking's Victoria Place reports strong visitor growth in 2023 as it prepares for Christmas.
Recent data show year-on-year growth in footfall, car-park visitors and spend, enhancing the all-important festive ambience.
Victoria Place has reported average weekly footfall of over 157,000 a week, totalling more than six million visitors in the year so far.
Spend is also back to pre-Covid levels with an increase year-on-year of nearly ten per cent since 2022.
Footfall is showing an 8.5 per cent growth in the same period, and this is supported by growing parking figures.
The growing popularity of Victoria Place is also evident with over seven new brands taking space in the last few months, including Søstrene Grene in Henry Plaza. Nearby Lark has also proved to be a popular draw for local shoppers.
National coffee brand Black Sheep opened its doors last Saturday (December 9), providing a perfect pitstop for Christmas shoppers.
The British brand, which has over 60 stores nationwide, has brought its specialty robusta coffee flavours and light bites to Henry Plaza, just in time for the Christmas rush.
Fastheal Pharmacy & Clinic are soon to open in a key spot in Mercia Walk and further openings are already in the pipeline and will be announced over the coming months.
Seymours, the estate agents, have upsized and are relocating to a new office on Commercial Way. Works are well under way and the new premises will open in the new year.
John Paul Jackson, centre manager, said: “I am delighted in the interest in Victoria Place, both from visitors and potential occupiers.
“The management team aim to provide a great experience for everyone here so it’s fantastic to see the hard work and changes are paying dividends.”