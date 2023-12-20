Despite a bitterly cold December evening, Elstead villagers turned out in force for the lighting of the Christmas tree on the village green.
Anita Dobson or as she is better know, Lady May, was joined by the St James School choir and Elstead Cubs and Beavers as she led 500 people in the countdown to the big switch on.
The mulled wine and hot chocolate flowed, with mince pies and flapjacks a plenty – all supplied by local businesses.
After the switch-on Anita joined the newly formed Village Voices choir in the community carol singing, led by Sara Wilson-Soppit.
Those in attendance gave generously, raising £900 for Help in Elstead – a volunteer driving service for those who are not independently mobile – and the Elstead foodbank organised by St James Church.
This yearly event is arranged by the Our Elstead, a group of volunteers supported by the Elstead Parish Council.