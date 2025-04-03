Rushmoor Borough Council has announced that the Alpine Snowsport artificial ski slope in Aldershot has been closed until further notice.
The closure follows confirmation on Wednesday, April 2 that Active Nation, the charity running the centre on behalf of the council, has ceased trading.
A notice on Rushmoor’s website said: “Customers who have bookings or centre memberships are asked to wait for an update, which will be provided as soon as possible.
“We know that a number of events are planned to take place over the Easter school holidays and we will provide an update as soon as we can.
“In the meantime, all events at the centre have been cancelled until further notice.”
Active Nation, a wellbeing charity, runs leisure centres and faciities across the country. Leisure centres in places such as Southampton and Lincoln have also been closed down.