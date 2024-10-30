A Cobham pupil has achieved the highest grade possible in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (DP).
Graduating student Frida from the ACS International School scored a grand total of 45 out of 45 points.
Frida completed the globally-recognised DP programme in Grade 11 and 12 (equivalent to Sixth Form). She specialised in Business Management, Psychology and Mathematics Applications and Interpretation.
Her top grades have earned her a place at Erasmus University in the Netherlands to study International Business.
During her time at ACS Cobham, Frida was also involved in a number of extracurricular activities including the Duke of Edinburgh Award, Varsity Track and Dance, as well as being house captain.
Frida, who has been at the school since age 4, said: “I always loved the international environment of ACS Cobham. From when I first started in Kindergarten, to graduation in 12th grade, I have enjoyed making friends and learning from teachers from all over the world.
“The learning environment at school is super positive and motivating, and I have always felt very supported by teachers, staff and my fellow peers.
“The school ensures that we not only thrive academically but also personally. When choosing a university to study at, I looked all over the world because ACS made me feel comfortable to move abroad and learn new things.”
Robert Crowther, head of school, commented: “We are so proud to have supported Frida to achieve this incredible result and look forward to hearing about what she triumphs in next.
“Our students’ hard work, determination and self-belief are what earn them their fantastic results, and I’m sure those skills will prepare them for their endeavours, whatever opportunities come their way in the future.
“We all hope all our students remember the memories they have made and what they have learned at ACS International Schools.”