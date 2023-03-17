ROADS minister Richard Holden was on site at Wisley to view the progress to upgrade the M25 interchange with the A3 this week.
As local drivers are well aware, Junction 10 is one of busiest in the country and experiences large queues and heavy congestion on a daily basis.
“This scheme is a vital upgrade to improve safety and reliability for almost 300,000 drivers a day and generate more than 400 jobs,” said Nicola Nell, National Highways’ executive director of major projects.
“It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Holden to the site so that he could see the great work we’re doing to improve this junction. I’m sure having seen the works first-hand; he shares my confidence in the benefits this improvement will bring to people and businesses once complete in 2025.”
National Highways says the £317m project will create better connections and smoother traffic flows for the drivers who use it every day.
The scheme also features some of the most extensive environmental work ever carried out by National Highways, restoring over 14 hectares of heathland as well as planting new woodland. The UK’s first ever heathland green bridge will link Ockham and Wisley commons for the first time since the A3 was built in the late 1970s, providing a route for walkers and cyclists.
“Our road network is a vital component of our economy and investing over £300million in this major upgrade will create hundreds of high-quality jobs, significantly reduce congestion at one of the busiest intersections of the strategic road network and enhance safety for thousands of motorists each day,” said Roads minister Richard Holden.
“These improvements will boost links to major economic hubs like Heathrow or the ports in Kent, making it easier for businesses moving goods across the country as well as small businesses across Surrey and the south east, and families going on holiday too.”
The junction has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England’s motorway and major A roads nationally. The huge project aims to reduce collisions by around a third, with road improvements set to include:
A new elongated roundabout to increase capacity
Four new dedicated free-flowing left turn slip roads to reduce queuing between the M25 and the A3
Widening the M25 from three to four lanes through the junction
Widening the A3 from three to four lanes either side of J10 and improving the A245 at Painshill
Better routes for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders
More information about the scheme, including flythroughs, animations and an interactive hub, can be seen at:https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m25-junction-10/