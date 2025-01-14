Part of the A3 will be closed this weekend while the UK’s first heathland bridge is installed.
The works at the Wisley junction means the A3 will be closed south of the M25 in both directions between Junction 10 and Send B2215 and the A247 from 9pm on Friday, January 17 until 6am on Monday, January 20.
A diversion route will be put in place for drivers, so National Highways can install Cockcrow Bridge, which connects Ockham to Wisley Commons.
The heathland bridge will span 30 meters in width, serving as a wildlife corridor covered in heathland. This will allow insects, amphibians and reptiles - such as toads, sand lizards, and tiger beetles - to move between both sides of the common.
The diversion route for southbound traffic during the closure will be via Cobham, Chessington, Great Bookham and Effingham, rejoining the A3 at Send. To travel northbound, the diversion route will be via East Clandon, Effingham, Fetcham and then onto the M25 towards Wisley.