The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is celebrating the festive period with the return of its GLOW event.
The charity is preparing to light up its five iconic gardens, including RHS Garden Wisley from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, January 5.
You can take an enchanting walk around the garden and see some of RHS Wisley’s remarkable sights in a new and dazzling light. They will discover a botanical winter wonderland as thousands of glittering lights and a rainbow of mesmerising colours fill the garden with seasonal cheer.
For the first time, the trail will include a pontoon across the Glasshouse Lake, lights on the Seven Acres Pond, and twinkles in the tropical section of the Glasshouse. Magical fairy bell trees and snowflakes will light the way around the brand-new route.
Enjoy winter warmers, hot food and festive bakes in the Wisley Café, and for food on the go, you’ll find hot drinks and yummy treats available to buy from chalets in the Village Square.
A variety of Christmas stalls inside the garden will provide an all-round festive experience with late-night shopping and festive music. Additional Christmas magic will play in the RHS Wisley Garden Centre.
Shop a treasure trove of traditional and quirky decorations, with gifts for gardeners and loved ones, and stocking fillers to light up faces. Add a sprinkling of festive houseplants, wreaths and UK-grown Christmas trees to fulfil your Christmas wishlist.
All tickets must be booked in advance, and visitors are advised to book early!