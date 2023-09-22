Ling (Calluna vulgaris), also known as Common Heather, is the most prevalent locally and also across most heathland and moorland in the British Isles and across Europe. It flowers during late summer into autumn, when its small bright pink flowers cover heathland with a splash of colour. Daniel explained: “It can live for up to twenty years and is able to flower throughout its long life stages, as long as it has found the right conditions to thrive in. It is an important food source for many species of butterflies and moths including the Emperor Moth.”