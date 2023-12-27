While the maximum proposed increase of £13 would provide the chief constable with most of the resources he needs to achieve his plans for the force, Surrey Police would still need to find at least £17m of savings over the next four years. A middle option would allow the force to keep its head above water with minimum reductions to staffing levels – while an increase of less than £10 would mean that further savings will have to be made and this could result in a reduction in some of the services which the public value the most, such as taking calls, investigating crimes and detaining suspects.