Surrey Police is looking for any information relating to recent incidents and activities in the Woking area.
Do you have any CCTV locally that might capture anything in connection to these incidents? Surrey Police can now send links to you to upload CCTV remotely if required. If so, report via the web page at: https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting the appropriate incident number.
During the following period these incidents might be of be interest. Did you see anything suspicious?
- Theft: Hare Hill Close, Pyrford. Between Sunday, September 22 at 4pm and Monday, September 23 at 7.30am. 45240109247. Digger stolen overnight from back garden of property.
- Vehicle Crime: Metro Apartments, Goldsworth Road. Thursday, September 19 between 5pm and 5.30pm. 45240109320. Tools stolen from van parked in road.
- Theft. South Road, Horsell. Friday, September 20 at 12.20pm. 45240108299. Suspect entered driveway to property and stole bike.