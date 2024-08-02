Officers attended the A322 Lightwater bypass between the M3 and the Gordon Boys roundabout shortly after 2.30am. Following reports of a collision between the driver of a car and a pedestrian.
South East Coast Ambulance Service attended but the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been assisting police with their enquiries. Police are now trying to trace the movements of the pedestrian prior to the collision.
If you saw any part of the incident, have CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it. Or you have any information that might help, contact police quoting PR/45240087576 via Webchat, online reporting tool or by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.