A Metropolitan police officer has been charged for a number of offences in Surrey.
Jamie Howlett, 33, formerly of Horley, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13. Three of the charges relate to one victim and three charges relate to a second victim.
He has also been charged with five offences of rape, one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, one charge of sexual assault by touching, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, all against a third adult victim.
Howlett, a serving police constable at the Metropolitan Police Service, will next appear at Staines Magistrates Court on Friday, August 9.
According to Home Office figures from earlier this year, 115 officers and 43 staff were found guilty of crimes including sexual offences and violence in the year to April 2023.