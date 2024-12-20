Surrey Police is currently investigating after they received a report of a man allegedly exposing himself in public near Westfield in Woking on Wednesday, December 18.
A 44-year-old man from Woking has been arrested and is currently in police custody. If you witnessed the incident, or have any relevant information, please contact the police quoting PR/ 45240145798 via direct message on social media.
Alternatively, reach out through the website or if you want to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.