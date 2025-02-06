A 51-year-old woman from Woking who had been reported missing has been found at a bank branch in Farnham.
At around 10.30am on Thursday (February 6), Surrey Police officers were seen running into the Santander bank on The Borough in Farnham town centre.
Three police vehicles were parked outside the branch as officers responded to the situation.
One eyewitness to the incident said: “I saw the police rush into the bank and wondered what was going on.”
Surrey Police had previously issued an appeal for help in locating the woman.
A spokesperson for the force said : ”Officers were called to Santander, The Borough, Farnham this morning just after 10.30am following reports that a 51-year-old woman missing from Woking had attended the bank.
“Police have now located the woman and are putting in safeguarding measures with the relevant partners.”