An 18-year-old from Farnham is due to appear in court next month in connection with an alleged knife incident in Guildford.
Reef Mitchell has been remanded to appear at Guildford Crown Court on April 4, charged with serious assault, possession of an offensive weapon, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of assault.
The charges relate to an incident at the Popworld nightclub on Bridge Street at around 1.45am on Sunday, 2 March, after security detained a man reportedly carrying a knife.
Two people who received medical treatment for their injuries were later discharged from hospital.
Surrey Police are appealing for information to assist their enquiries, including CCTV, dashcam, or helmet camera footage. Anyone with relevant information should contact police, quoting reference PR/45250024704.