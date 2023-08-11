Three people connected to the suspected murder of a ten year old in Horsell are believed to have left the country, say police.
Police investigating the death conducted house to house enquiries on Friday as part of an investigation into the murder of a girl in Hammond Road, Horsell.
An investigation was launched after officers were called to a family home at around 2.50am in the early hours of Thursday, following a concern for safety.
On arrival, a 10-year-old girl was found dead inside the property.
Police say her family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives from Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team have identified three people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.
+ 28
(View All)
Police outside an address on Hammond Road, Woking, August 10, 2023
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.
“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, August 9. We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.
“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”
Inspector Sandra Carlier, borough commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief. Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.
“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”
A post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 15.