Police forensics officers have been seen taking away evidence in bags from the house in Horsell where a ten year old was allegedly murdered on Thursday.
Four uniformed officers continued guarding the property on Friday morning, while a single bunch of red roses had been left outside. No note was attached.
A major investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is underway.
The murder probe was launched after police found the body of a ten year old girl after they were called to the property in Hammond Road, Horsell, near Woking, just before 3am on Thursday, August 10.
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Forensics officers were active at the semi-detached house in Hammond Road throughout Thursday.
Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.
"We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.
"We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.”
DCI White added: “There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.
"We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation.
"We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”
By Stephen Beech/SWNS