The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ weather warning for a squally thunderstorm forecast on Tuesday morning.
The warning area includes Surrey and Hampshire and the band of showers is expected to come through between 5am to 12pm.
The showers will be accompanied by sudden, torrential downpours of 15-20 mm of rain in a short period of time.
Thunder and lightning is likely as are gusts of winds from 40 to 50 mph and hail.
It’s hoped that the last of the showers will clear into the North Sea late morning.
What to expect, according to the Met Office:
- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes or strong and gusty winds
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services and journeys by plane are possible
- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely